Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst colorful ceremony

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Athletic Meet of the Afghan Refugees students based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both male and female, took part in the event organized by Afghan Commissionerate here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Special guests of the event were Additional Commissioner Security Afghan Commissionerate Haider Khan and Project Manager Shuja-ur-Rehman.

In the athletics event there were 100m and 200m sprint races. In the 100m race Humaira took gold medal and Bakhtawara and Afreen took silver and bronze medals and in the 200m Kalsoom took gold medal, Haseena and Hira took silver medal and bronze medal respectively.

At the end, Additional Commissioner Security Afghan Commissionerate Haider Khan and Project Manager Shuja-ur-Rehman gave away trophies and medals to the position holders.

Haider Khan said that the purpose of holding athletics competitions for Afghan and Pakistani girls is to provide equal sports opportunities to them. It will also help promote social cohesion and social well-being in community groups.