UrduPoint.com

Athletic Meet Of Afghan Refugees Ends Amidst Colorful Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst colorful ceremony

The Athletic Meet of the Afghan Refugees students based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both male and female, took part in the event organized by Afghan Commissionerate here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Athletic Meet of the Afghan Refugees students based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both male and female, took part in the event organized by Afghan Commissionerate here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Special guests of the event were Additional Commissioner Security Afghan Commissionerate Haider Khan and Project Manager Shuja-ur-Rehman.

The Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar was set up with an athletics competition between Pakistani and Afghan female students. Haider Khan, Additional Commissioner, Security, Afghan Commissionerate, and Shuja-ur-Rehman, Project Manager, were the special guests of the event.

In the athletics event there were 100m and 200m sprint races. In the 100m race Humaira took gold medal and Bakhtawara and Afreen took silver and bronze medals and in the 200m Kalsoom took gold medal, Haseena and Hira took silver medal and bronze medal respectively.

Similarly, Kulsoom won the first position in the two meter race while Haseena was second and Hira got third position in the races.

At the end, Additional Commissioner Security Afghan Commissionerate Haider Khan and Project Manager Shuja-ur-Rehman gave away trophies and medals to the position holders.

Haider Khan said that the purpose of holding athletics competitions for Afghan and Pakistani girls is to provide equal sports opportunities to them. It will also help promote social cohesion and social well-being in community groups.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Gold Silver Bronze Event Refugee Race

Recent Stories

DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Com ..

DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Complex Bannu

57 seconds ago
 Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled P ..

Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled Plane Landing in Luxor - Watchd ..

59 seconds ago
 Flawed economic model holding economy back: Mian Z ..

Flawed economic model holding economy back: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to Enforce Booster Vaccination for Pu ..

Saudi Arabia to Enforce Booster Vaccination for Public Transport - State Media

11 minutes ago
 Rs78.225bn projects launched in Dir Lower during 2 ..

Rs78.225bn projects launched in Dir Lower during 2018-21

11 minutes ago
 London Trying to Head Aggressive Line in Europe Ov ..

London Trying to Head Aggressive Line in Europe Over Ukrainian Issue - Russian D ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>