UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athletics Anti-doping Programme 'severely Disrupted' - AIU

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Athletics anti-doping programme 'severely disrupted' - AIU

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has acknowledged that its anti-doping programme will be "severely disrupted" because of the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has acknowledged that its anti-doping programme will be "severely disrupted" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The AIU, the independent anti-doping watchdog for track and field set up in 2017, operates testing procedures in more than 100 countries.

"Under the current conditions of the global pandemic, many of these countries have social distancing restrictions or guidelines in place, these differ from country to country and in turn are all changing very rapidly," it said.

"As a result, there is no doubt that our anti-doping program will be severely disrupted in the short term, however we will still conduct our priority testing missions in those places where it is feasible and safe to do so.

" The AIU added that it was reviewing its testing plans day by day "to ensure we are appropriately balancing considerations of public health and the health of athletes against the need to conduct anti-doping tests".

In this respect, all 500 or so World Athletics registered testing pool athletes "must continue to fulfil their 'whereabouts' obligations".

Athletics has been hit hard the COVID-19 pandemic, with a raft of events having been postponed or cancelled.

Related Topics

World 2017 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan lambasts India over New Domicile Rule ..

4 minutes ago

PM to announce massive package for construction in ..

8 minutes ago

GCC Committee of Monetary Institutions and Central ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Badiri&#039; E-Academy offers 52 free profes ..

11 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Punjab govt for violence aga ..

20 minutes ago

Doctors warn of malaria drug scarcity

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.