Athletics Camp To Start From June 23

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF), in collaboration with Punjab Athletics Association, will organize a Summer Athletics Camp from June 23-July 28 in Lahore.

According to PAF, President Brigadier (R) Wajahat Hussain, athletes from across the country are expected to participate in the camp.

Athletes and students interested in participating in the camp can register their Names by June 20.

During the camp, participants will be taught modern athletics techniques, rules, and regulations, and will also undergo practical training sessions.

The PAF has been hosting summer athletics camps every year to promote grassroots-level athletics and identify new talent.

Hussain said, "PAF is committed to promoting athletics in Pakistan and organizes training camps, coaching courses, and seminars to achieve this goal."

