Athletics course concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Level One Athletics Coaching Course concluded here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi who was the chief guest distributed certificates among the participants.

A total of 24 coaches from all over the country took part in the course including Sub Ashraf Ali, Naib Sub Muhammad Imran, Asim Ejaz, Shams Ul Haq, Akram Khan, Adnan Akbar, Mehraban Shah, Aamir Shahzad, Masood Mahfooz, Muhammad Alam, Anwar Ali Chandio, Ibrar Hussain, Dowa Mehmood, Zohaib Khan, Sajjad Haider, Shafaqat Ali (Isb), Muhammad Anees Ahmed, Asif Mahmood, Sajid Imran Bhatti, Irfan Ali Rana, Muhammad Imran Khan, Shafaqat Ali, Majid Fasih and Tasawar Hussain.

The level two coaches of Pakistan Rafiq Ahmed and Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir Anjum delivered lectures to the coaches while Mumtaz ul Haq was the Organizing Secretary of the course.