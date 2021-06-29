Athletics course to conclude on Wednesday

The concluding ceremony of the Level One Athletics Coaching Course will be held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday (June 30).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The concluding ceremony of the Level One Athletics Coaching Course will be held here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday (June 30).

President, Pakistan Athletics Federation, Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi would be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship.

A total of 24 coaches from all over the country were taking part in the course including Sub Ashraf Ali, Naib Sub Muhammad Imran, Asim Ejaz, Shams Ul Haq, Akram Khan, Adnan Akbar, Mehraban Shah, Aamir Shahzad, Masood Mahfooz, Muhammad Alam,Anwar Ali Chandio, Ibrar Hussain, Dowa Mehmood, Zohaib Khan, Sajjad Haider, Shafaqat Ali, Muhammad Anees Ahmed, Asif Mahmood, Sajid Imran Bhatti, Irfan Ali Rana, Muhammad Imran Khan, Shafaqat Ali, Majid Fasih and Tasawar Hussain.

The level two coaches of Pakistan Rafiq Ahmed and Lieutenant Colonel Ghulam Shabbir Anjum were giving lectures to the coaches while Mumtaz ul Haq was serving as the organizing secretary of the course.