Athletics Cross Country Championship On Feb 23
Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The seven nation athletics cross country championship is scheduled to be held here at the Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) on February 23.
Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are members of South Asian Athletics Federation, said a press release.
A press briefing will be held at on February 22 here at the Jinnah Sports Complex in this regard.
Two events of senior and junior cross-country athletics championship will be held at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) on Sunday. It is first ever Athletics Championship in Pakistan during last 77 years. It is an excellent opportunity to attract youth to sports grounds.
