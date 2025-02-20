Open Menu

Athletics Cross Country Championship On Feb 23

Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The seven nation athletics cross country championship is scheduled to be held here at the Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) on February 23.

Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are members of South Asian Athletics Federation, said a press release.

A press briefing will be held at on February 22 here at the Jinnah Sports Complex in this regard.

Two events of senior and junior cross-country athletics championship will be held at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) on Sunday. It is first ever Athletics Championship in Pakistan during last 77 years. It is an excellent opportunity to attract youth to sports grounds.

