Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to hire Chinese coach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) will be hiring the services of a Chinese coach in order to prepare athletes for the South Asian Games and World Athletics Championships.

The SAG will be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal, from December 1 to 10 while the World Athletics Championships will be conducted in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

Talking to APP, Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), said "we had written to our Chinese counterpart (CAA) for hiring their coaches and they had sent a curriculum of one coach to us and we will be hiring him for the athletes".

"We want a coach for athletes who can train sprinters and javelin thrower as well," he said added we want to hire a coach on long term basis for a period of two to three years.

Sahi said Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza also had a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in which capacity building of national trainers was discussed.

"If this happens and our coaches and athletes are sent China for training then we will be hiring the coach later after the events," he said and added Pakistan athletes will be medal winners in the SAG.

He said Asian Games bronze medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, will feature in SAG and World Athletics Championships.

To a question, he said the PSB has kept a limit for hiring the foreign coaches. "The expenses exceeding the PSB limit will be borne by the federation," he said.

