Athletics Federation of Pakistan holds Open National Trials

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Athletics Federation holds Open National Trials for selection of athletics team for participation in 25th Asian Athletics Championships scheduled from 12-16 July 2023 at Bangkok, Thailand.

Over 60 elite athletes from all over Pakistan participated in the Open National Trials held here at the Punjab Stadium.

The athletes showed their remarkable athletic abilities and wowed the judges with their performances. The athletes showcased their skills in various disciplines, including 100m (Men), 100m (Women) 400m (Men), 400m (Women), Long Jump (Men) & Javelin Throw (Men).

After a thorough evaluation of each performance, AFP selected fibe athletes to represent Pakistan in the Asian Athletics Championships.

The selected athletes include Arshad Nadeem, Yasir Sultan in Javelin Throw, Shajar Abbas in 100m & 200m, Abdul Mueed in 200m & 400m, and Esha Imran in 100m, 200m & 400m.

To ensure discipline and high-performance standard, coaches of Mr. Shajar Abbas and Arshad Nadeem will accompany them with the team. They will train and guide the team to ensure the best possible performance.

AFP believes that the selected athletes have the potential to bring glory to the country by winning medals in the championships. The Federation is committed to provide equal opportunities and support to all athletes in the country, promoting healthy activities, and uplifting the spirits of the nation.