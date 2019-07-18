UrduPoint.com
Athletics Federation Officials Elected To Asian Body

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:12 PM

Four officials of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) were elected to different committees of the Asian Athletics Federation (AAF) at its council meeting, recently held in Bangkok

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Four officials of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) were elected to different committees of the Asian Athletics Federation (AAF) at its council meeting, recently held in Bangkok.

AFP Secretary Muhammad Zafar was appointed as member of the legal commission of Asian Athletics Association (AAA) and AFP Advisor Brig (retd) Ghazanfar Ali was inducted as a member of the AAA Ethics Commission, said a spokesman for the AFP while talking to APP, here on Thursday.

He said that two members of the AFP were elected during the 23rd AAA Congress, held in Doha. Abida Tanveer, Secretary Pakistan Women Athletics Association (PWAA), was elected as member of the AAA Women Committee.

Brig (retd) Sultan Mehmood Satti, chairman P&D Commission & vice president AFP, was elected as member of the AAA Race Walking Committee.

Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, president AFP, is the vice president AAA, and Salman Iqbal Butt is already working as director Development AAA," he added.

"We feel pleasure to bring it on record that representation of six AFP individuals in the AAA is unprecedented. It happened never before in the history of Pak Athletics," said the spokesman.

He expressed the hope that Pak officials inducted into the Asian body would utilise their expertise and energies for development of athletics in Asia, especially in Pakistan.

