Athletics Training Camp From Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Athletics Federation is set to commence a training camp for national junior team players on Wednesday at the Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex. The camp is in preparation for the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place in Chennai, India, from September 11 to 13.

According to Pakistan Athletics Federation President Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain 13 players will participate in the training camp and will be trained by qualified coaches.

He said that the national junior team will participate in the South Asian Athletics Championship to be held from September 11 in Chennai, India.

Men's and women's teams from seven countries are participating in the championship, including hosts India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan.

Fifteen categories of men and women are held in the championship. Men's events include 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 110m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay are included while Women's events include 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 100m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin. Includes throws, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

