Athletics Training Camp From Wednesday
Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Athletics Federation is set to commence a training camp for national junior team players on Wednesday at the Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex. The camp is in preparation for the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place in Chennai, India, from September 11 to 13.
According to Pakistan Athletics Federation President Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain 13 players will participate in the training camp and will be trained by qualified coaches.
He said that the national junior team will participate in the South Asian Athletics Championship to be held from September 11 in Chennai, India.
Men's and women's teams from seven countries are participating in the championship, including hosts India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan.
Fifteen categories of men and women are held in the championship. Men's events include 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 110m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay are included while Women's events include 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 100m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin. Includes throws, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.
/395
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Sports
-
PakvBan: PCB announces free entry for students to watch second Test match7 hours ago
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England7 hours ago
-
Stone replaces injured Wood for England7 hours ago
-
Tamasha opens new innings with First Int'l Streaming of cricket matches8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh training session canceled12 hours ago
-
Shaheens, Bangladesh A training session cancelled12 hours ago
-
Pak-Bang 2nd Test; PCB announces free entry for students8 hours ago
-
England axe Bairstow, Ali for Australia white-ball series1 day ago
-
Shaheens beat Bangladesh A by eight wickets in 50 overs match1 day ago
-
PSA announces World Events Calendar for 2024-25 Season1 day ago
-
Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul helps Shaheens secure convincing victory1 day ago
-
PCB unveils five Champions Cup team mentors1 day ago