Athletics Trials For Quaid-e-Azam Inter-provincial Games Underway

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The athletics trials for the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games are currently underway, organized by the Pakistan sports board from November 3 to 19.

According to details, the trials for the Islamabad athletics team are scheduled for Friday, November 15, at the Islamabad Model Post Graduate College of Commerce, H-8/4.

Only athletes who participate in these trials will be eligible to join the Islamabad athletics team.

Professor Mumtaz ul Haq Abadyar, an Executive Member of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Vice President of the Islamabad Athletics Association, is overseeing the event.

