Atif Aslam is excited for performing at PSL 6 opening ceremony

Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, Young Stunner, Rapper Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik would also perform at the opening ceremony of PSL 6.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2021) Popular singer Atif Aslam is excited for singing at the enthralling opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 scheduled to be telecasted before the first match on February 20.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Super League (PSL) shared the video message of Atif Asam wherein he was seen saying: “ Hi guys, I’m excited to perform at the opening ceremony of HBL PSL 6. See you guys there,”.

Previously, the anthem of PSL 6 was strongly criticized for many reasons despite that renowned artists including came forward in defense of Naseebo Lal and others singers besides the composers of the anthem.

It may be mentioned here that this year’s PSL opening ceremony would be a pre-recorded show. The virtual ceremony’s first phase was shot in Quetta followed by the second phase in Turkey.