Atif Butt qualifies for the World eSports Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Atif Butt of Gujranwala has qualified for the World eSports Championship by defeating Lahore's Heera in the grand final played on a hot note here at the main arena of the Peshawar sports Complex on Monday.

The Championship will be played in Romania. Provincial Olympic Association Secretary Zulfikar Butt participated as a special guest on this occasion and prizes were distributed among the position holders.

Along with them, the General Secretary of the Pakistan eSports Federation Nasr Minullah Butt, Provincial Secretary Muhammad Saqib and other important personalities were present.

The National eSports competition has concluded in which players from all over the country participated Online and Offline. Atif Butt beat Heera in the Tekken 7 final.

In the qualifying round, a total of 1,500 people from all over Pakistan participated in 6 Games Dota 2, CS Go, PUBG Mobile, mobile Legend Bang Bang, Tekken 7 and e-Football. The Online and Offline round started on February 25.

The Offline event was played at the Peshawar Sports Complex while the winners of the other events will play qualifying rounds at the South Asian level and the winners of which will qualify for the World eSports Championship to be played in Beirut, Lebanon.