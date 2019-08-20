Atiq in command in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour 2019

Atiq ur Rehman of Karachi Golf Club showed reliable and enduring golfing skills to surface as the top contender at the end of the second round in the three rounds Professionals event competition of the 2nd Jinnah Golf Development Tour in progress here at the PAF Airmen Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Atiq ur Rehman of Karachi Golf Club showed reliable and enduring golfing skills to surface as the top contender at the end of the second round in the three rounds Professionals event competition of the 2nd Jinnah Golf Development Tour in progress here at the PAF Airmen Golf Course.

The young golfer impressed with his accuracy and anticipation to get a sure place in the final phase of selection. His golfing talent was evident even in the first round in which he was steady too and was again outstanding. He demonstrated the touch of a champion and with two rounds scores of 72 and 74, he has a two rounds aggregate of 146 and is ahead of 89 contenders.

Others in line for top honors are Arshed Rasheed (Karachi) and his aggregate score for two rounds is 147,Mohammad Rizwan of Lahore Gymkhana is also placed at the two days aggregate score of 147.

Both these aspirants are one stroke behind the leader and seek to come up with an enviable performance on the final day tomorrow (Wednesday) to prevail over the leader and other strong contenders like Sunny Masih (Gymkhana) and Shahbaz Masih(Karachi) who lie at an aggregate score of 148.

The cut was placed and 38 participants stand weeded out.

Only 51 play the final round tomorrow (Wednesday) at the challenging PAF Airmen Golf Course.