UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atiq In Command In 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour 2019

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:31 PM

Atiq in command in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour 2019

Atiq ur Rehman of Karachi Golf Club showed reliable and enduring golfing skills to surface as the top contender at the end of the second round in the three rounds Professionals event competition of the 2nd Jinnah Golf Development Tour in progress here at the PAF Airmen Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Atiq ur Rehman of Karachi Golf Club showed reliable and enduring golfing skills to surface as the top contender at the end of the second round in the three rounds Professionals event competition of the 2nd Jinnah Golf Development Tour in progress here at the PAF Airmen Golf Course.

The young golfer impressed with his accuracy and anticipation to get a sure place in the final phase of selection. His golfing talent was evident even in the first round in which he was steady too and was again outstanding. He demonstrated the touch of a champion and with two rounds scores of 72 and 74, he has a two rounds aggregate of 146 and is ahead of 89 contenders.

Others in line for top honors are Arshed Rasheed (Karachi) and his aggregate score for two rounds is 147,Mohammad Rizwan of Lahore Gymkhana is also placed at the two days aggregate score of 147.

Both these aspirants are one stroke behind the leader and seek to come up with an enviable performance on the final day tomorrow (Wednesday) to prevail over the leader and other strong contenders like Sunny Masih (Gymkhana) and Shahbaz Masih(Karachi) who lie at an aggregate score of 148.

The cut was placed and 38 participants stand weeded out.

Only 51 play the final round tomorrow (Wednesday) at the challenging PAF Airmen Golf Course.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Young Progress Mohammad Rizwan Event Top

Recent Stories

372 applications for national elections received i ..

47 minutes ago

Northampton University, University of Karachi like ..

50 seconds ago

University of Karachi to discuss Karachi's environ ..

53 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Says EU Will Weigh 'Practical Sol ..

55 seconds ago

Sindh High Court directs NAB to conduct inquiry in ..

58 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PITB performance

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.