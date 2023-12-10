Atish Club, Tank, Dera Club advance in Peshawar Football League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Atish Club Tank and Dera Club of Dera Ismail Khan advanced to next round after recording victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Peshawar Football League Season 6 Championship being played here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

Atish Tank team defeated Dara Adam Khail Club on penalty shoot-out after playing 2-2 draw in the allotted 90 minute play. Khalid gave an earlier goal in the 15th minute through a field attempt while Manzoor, the right winger, made it 2-0 by scoring a nice goal in the 53rd minute.

After going two goals down, Dara Adam Khail club managed their position in the 65th and 74th minute when Ibrahim and Siraj Khan succeeded in equalizing the goal tally 2-2. At the end of the stipulated time, both the teams were awarded five penalty kicks.

In the other match Dara Football Club defeated Hazara by 4-0 in a one-sided affair. Dara FC defeated Hazara FC 4-0. In the 10th match played in the league, Dara FC and Hazara FC proved to be an easy match and from the beginning, Dara FC players started attacking the opponents' goal. Usman scored the first goal for Dera FC in the 42nd minute, while the second goal was scored by M.

Rizwan in the 46th minute.

After that, the third goal of the match was scored by Usman in the 66th minute. Remember, this was his second goal during the match. The fourth and last goal was scored by Wajid in the 69th minute and thus easily won the match.

In the 11th match of the League was played between Popo FC and Shinwari FC, which was tied with one goal each, both teams attacked each other’s goal, but both teams could only score one goal each. In the 34th minute of the match, Adeel from Popo FC scored the first goal and gave his team the lead, but in the 69th minute of the match from Shinwari FC, Waseem equalized the tally 1-1.

Later, until the end of the match, both teams attacked each other's goal, but they failed to score more goals, so the 11th match of the League between Popo FC and Shinwari FC was tied with one goal each.

Ex-Captain Gohar Zaman was the match commissioner while Anwar Khan, Hayat, Abdul Rehman, Ikram and Zahid performed the duties of the match referee. Regional sports Officer Zakirullah, Chief Organizer, Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider and other personalities were present on the occasion.

