Atish Tank Club, Ideal Chitral And Popo Football Club Secure Wins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 08, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Atish Tank Club, Ideal Chitral and Popo Football Club secure wins

Three more matches have been decided in Peshawar Football League Season 6 in Tahmas Khan Football Stadium when Atish Tank, Popo Club Islamabad and and Ideal Club Chitral recorded victories against their respective rivals on Friday in front of a jam-packed spectators fences

Three more matches have been decided in Peshawar Football League Season 6 in Tahmas Khan Football Stadium when Atish Tank, Popo Club Islamabad and and Ideal Club Chitral recorded victories against their respective rivals on Friday in front of a jam-packed spectators fences.

Atish club Tank defeated Shaheen Football Club by a solitary goal (1-0), Popo Football Club Islamabad recorded victory over Al Maraj Football Club Hazara in a one-sided affair 3-0 while Ideal Club Darosh Chitral beat Memson Club by 1-0.

The first match in Peshawar Football League Season 6 was played between Atish Tank Football Club and Shaheen Club, in which Tank Club won by 1-0. It was a thrilling first half with both teams tied without any goals.

In the second half, Jameel scored a goal in the 47th minute for Atish Club Tank to take a 1-0 lead in the match, which remained until the end of the game. The match was played between Popo Football Club and Al Maraj Football Club Hazara, in which Popo Football Club won by 3-0. International footballer Waleed Waheed scored two goals for Popo Football Club while Adeel managed to score one goal. Former Pakistan team captain Gohar Zaman was the match commissioner while Anwar Khan, Hayat, Abdul Rehman, Ikram and Zahid performed the duties of the match referee. Regional sports Officer Zakirullah, Chief Organizer, Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider and other personalities were present on the occasion.

