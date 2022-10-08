Atish Toriyali Tank enters into Peshawar Football League Season-5 final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :In the first semi-final of the Peshawar Football League Season-5, Atish Toriyali Tank Club defeated North Waziristan Baryalay by three goals to one and qualified for the grand final here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Saturday.

Former Pakistan team goal-keeper Muhammad Aslam Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-final match, the players of the teams were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary and Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization, officials of the district administration, former national team skipper Basit Kamal, former Pakistan team coach and skipper Gohar Zaman, FIFA Penal Referee Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, large number of football spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed match.

The semi-final was played between North Waziristan and Atish Toriyali Tank Club, in which Atish Club won three to one and entered the final for the first time. Atish Tank scored the first goal in the 14th minute of the first half of the game when unmarked Faqir netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-0 while soon Jameel Khan made it 2-0 by scoring another goal on the field attempt in the 25th minute of the first session.

Super-fit right winger Najeebullah scored the third goal in the 52nd minute. It was really the goal of the League when Faqir sent a cross from the left side in front of the goal-mouth and Najeebullah headed in to make the tally 3-0. In the dying moments of the match Yasir scored the only goal from North Waziristan in the 46th minute. North Waziristan, was a strong team, but failed to click in front of Atish Club Tank. The second semi-final will be played between Popo FC and Dara Nangyari Football Club on Sunday.

Earlier, in the quarter-final matches, Dara Nangiyali Football Club defeated DC Sarkar by two goals to one and qualified for the semi-finals. By defeating the competition by three goals, they reached the semi-finals, while in the last quarter-final, Popo FC defeated Akakhil Striker.

The final of Peshawar Football League will be played on Monday.