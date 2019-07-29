UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atlanta Winner Alex De Minaur Climbs Into ATP Top 30

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:11 PM

Australia's Alex de Minaur makes his return to the ATP top 30 on the strength of his win in Atlanta in the latest rankings published on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia's Alex de Minaur makes his return to the ATP top 30 on the strength of his win in Atlanta in the latest rankings published on Monday.

The 20-year-old dominated Taylor Fritz 6-3,7-6 (7/2) to become only the third player to win an ATP title without facing a break point since the tour began keeping stats in 1991.

De Minaur climbs nine places to 25th, with Sunday's beaten Hamburg finalist Andrey Rublev jumping 29 places to 49th.

Albert Ramos was rewarded for his Gstaad win on Sunday with a 17-rung move up to 68th.

The sole change in the top 10 headed by Novak Djokovic was Italian Fabio Fognini up one place to ninth.

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12415 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7945 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7460 4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4595 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4415 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4045 7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4040 8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2890 9. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2625 (+1) 10. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625 (-1) 11. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2500 12. Juan Martn Del Potro (ARG) 2380 13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2215 14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2195 (+1) 15. John Isner (USA) 2040 (-1) 16. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1975 17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 1940 18. David Goffin (BEL) 1860 19. Gal Monfils (FRA) 1770 20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1765 (+1) Selected25. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 1515 (+9)49. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 996 (+29)

