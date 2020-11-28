UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atletico Beat Valencia To Move Level With Leaders Sociedad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:23 PM

Atletico beat Valencia to move level with leaders Sociedad

Atletico Madrid moved level with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad on Saturday after edging a tight contest at Valencia 1-0 that extends their domestic winning streak to six matches

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Atletico Madrid moved level with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad on Saturday after edging a tight contest at Valencia 1-0 that extends their domestic winning streak to six matches.

Diego Simeone's side stay second but are equal on 23 points with Sociedad with a game in hand on the leaders thanks to Toni Lato's own goal 11 minutes from time.

Stingy Atletico have conceded just twice in their nine league matches so far this season and have only scored two less than La Liga top scorers Sociedad, who host third-placed Villarreal on Sunday.

Atleti's win at the Mestalla, which came without Luis Suarez following the striker's positive Covid-19 test earlier this month, puts them four ahead of Villarreal and six in front of reigning champions Real Madrid, who face Alaves in Saturday's late match.

Fellow traditional title rivals Barcelona are 12 points back in 13th place, although they host Osasuna in Sunday's early match and will still have two games in hand on Sociedad come the end of the weekend.

Atletico will face European champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday hoping to reach the knockout stages with a match to spare.

Related Topics

Valencia Barcelona Sunday From Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Bayern

Recent Stories

Nasir Shah for resolving all development issues of ..

3 minutes ago

PDM responsible for spreading coronavirus: SACM

3 minutes ago

Govt would overcome COVID-19 with public support: ..

17 minutes ago

Over 2,400 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Fro ..

17 minutes ago

Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Niger ..

17 minutes ago

Man City find their groove to batter Burnley

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.