Open Menu

Atletico Face Athletic In Copa Dey Rey Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2024 | 10:59 PM

Atletico face Athletic in Copa dey Rey semis

Atletico Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after they were paired in the draw on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Atletico Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after they were paired in the draw on Friday.

Real Sociedad face Real Mallorca in the other match of the home-and-away ties, with Spain's two biggest sides, Spanish champions Barcelona and cup holders Real Madrid, both eliminated in the last round.

The first legs are set to take place in the week beginning February 5, with the returns scheduled for the week beginning February 26.

This year's final will take place in Sevilla at La Cartuja stadium on April 6.

Related Topics

Bilbao Barcelona Spain Cuban Peso February April Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla

Recent Stories

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: P ..

PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ch ..

15 minutes ago
 Independent candidates free to join any political ..

Independent candidates free to join any political party

15 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

15 minutes ago
 Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in ..

Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki

15 minutes ago
 Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered ..

Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in G ..

Pakistan welcomes provisional measures by ICJ in Gaza

13 minutes ago
Gohar Ijaz visits NAP Secretariat

Gohar Ijaz visits NAP Secretariat

13 minutes ago
 Two Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for remarks over B ..

Two Kashmiris arrested in IIOJK for remarks over Babri Masjid demolition, Ram Te ..

13 minutes ago
 Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make A ..

Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make Australian Open final

17 minutes ago
 FAO organizes training for agriculture experts, of ..

FAO organizes training for agriculture experts, officials

13 minutes ago
 Security cameras to be installed at sensitive poll ..

Security cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: CPO

13 minutes ago
 SAPM Sohrab lays foundation stone OPF School Rawal ..

SAPM Sohrab lays foundation stone OPF School Rawalpindi's new academic block

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports