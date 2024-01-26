Atletico Face Athletic In Copa Dey Rey Semis
Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2024 | 10:59 PM
Atletico Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after they were paired in the draw on Friday
Real Sociedad face Real Mallorca in the other match of the home-and-away ties, with Spain's two biggest sides, Spanish champions Barcelona and cup holders Real Madrid, both eliminated in the last round.
The first legs are set to take place in the week beginning February 5, with the returns scheduled for the week beginning February 26.
This year's final will take place in Sevilla at La Cartuja stadium on April 6.
