Atletico Madrid v Chelsea Champions League match moved to Bucharest: UEFA

Atletico Madrid's home match against Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 has been moved from Spain to Bucharest as a result of coronavirus restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday

Chelsea said in a statement on their website that the date of the match, February 23, and the kick-off time (2000 GMT) would remain the same.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London on March 17.

