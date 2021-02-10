Atletico Madrid v Chelsea Champions League match moved to Bucharest: UEFA

Atletico Madrid's home match against Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 has been moved from Spain to Bucharest as a result of coronavirus restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Atletico Madrid's home match against Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 has been moved from Spain to Bucharest as a result of coronavirus restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.

Chelsea said in a statement on their website that the date of the match, February 23, and the kick-off time (2000 GMT) would remain the same.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London on March 17.