Atletico Madrid V Chelsea Champions League Match Moved To Bucharest: UEFA
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:14 PM
Atletico Madrid's home match against Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 has been moved from Spain to Bucharest as a result of coronavirus restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday
Chelsea said in a statement on their website that the date of the match, February 23, and the kick-off time (2000 GMT) would remain the same.
The second leg is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London on March 17.