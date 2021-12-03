Atletico Mineiro win first Brazilian Serie A title in 50 years

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:09 PM

Atletico Mineiro clinched their first Brazilian Serie A title in 50 years on Thursday after recovering from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 victory at Bahia

After a goalless first half, Luiz Otavio and Gilberto appeared to end any hope of an Atletico victory at the Fonte Nova Arena when they scored twice in quick succession.

Hulk reduced the deficit with a 73rd-minute penalty before Marcos Keno struck twice in three minutes to hand Atletico the lead.

The Belo Horizonte outfit survived a tense final 15 minutes to clinch their 25th win of the campaign and take an unassailable 11-point lead over second-placed Flamengo.

It was Atletico's second Brazilian top flight title and capped off a memorable year for manager Cuca, who took charge of the club for a second time in March.

