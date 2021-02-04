UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atletico Striker Dembele Tests Positive For Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:14 PM

Atletico striker Dembele tests positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid's new signing Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Thursday

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Atletico Madrid's new signing Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Thursday.

The squad underwent testing on Wednesday, from which "Moussa Dembele had a positive result for Covid-19 in the PCR test," Atletico said in a statement.

"The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and La Liga protocol," the club added.

Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders.

Related Topics

Loan Lyon Madrid January From Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

15 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

15 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

16 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

45 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.