Atletico Striker Suarez Injures Leg In Training

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:27 PM

Atletico striker Suarez injures leg in training

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez, the club's leading scorer this season, hurt his left leg in training on Wednesday, potentially dealing a critical blow to their La Liga title hopes

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez, the club's leading scorer this season, hurt his left leg in training on Wednesday, potentially dealing a critical blow to their La Liga title hopes.

Suarez left Wednesday morning's training session after feeling discomfort, and tests later revealed the Uruguayan had suffered a muscle injury to his left leg, the club said.

Atletico did not specify how long Suarez would be sidelined, but local reports suggested he could miss up to three weeks -- ruling him out of games against Betis, Eibar, Huesca and Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone's side saw their lead in Spain trimmed to a single point by Barcelona on Monday, following a drastic dip in form over the past two months.

The 34-year-old Suarez has scored 19 goals in the league this season, second in La Liga only to former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi (23).

Atletico are also still without Moussa Dembele who fainted who during a training session last month.

The French striker has made just four substitute appearances since joining on loan from Lyon in January.

