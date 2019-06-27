UrduPoint.com
Atletico Table 126 Million Euro Bid For Benfica's Felix

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Atletico table 126 million euro bid for Benfica's Felix

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Atletico Madrid have made a 126 million euro ($143 million) offer for Joao Felix, the Portuguese teenager's club Benfica announced on Wednesday.

If the deal goes through it would make the 19-year-old forward the fifth most expensive signing of all time after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

The Benfica statement read: "Atletico Madrid have presented a proposal for the definitive acquisition of......the player João Félix Sequeira, for an amount of 126,000,000 Euros which is being analysed." Felix has been linked with a number of Europe's leading clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.

So winning the race for his signature would come as a significant boost to Atletico, who are expecting to lose Antoine Griezmann this summer after the Frenchman said he is seeking a new challenge.

Felix, a forward who can play on either flank or centrally, has just enjoyed a breakthrough season at Benfica, scoring 20 goals in 43 competitive games and helping the club win the Portugese league title.

He also made his debut for Portugal earlier this month, starting alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in their Nations League semi-final win over Switzerland.

