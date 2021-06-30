UrduPoint.com
Atletico To Start La Liga Title Defence At Celta

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:59 PM

Atletico to start La Liga title defence at Celta

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Atletico Madrid will begin the defence of their La Liga title with a trip to Celta Vigo on the weekend of August 14-15 as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the 2021-22 season schedule on Wednesday.

Real Madrid will open their campaign by heading to Alaves and Barca will welcome Real Sociedad in a season which will include fixtures on Fridays and Mondays.

The first 'Clasico' between Barca and Real of the campaign will take place on October 24-25 with the second fixture on March 20-21.

The Madrid derbies will be held on December 12-13 and May 8-9, three rounds before the end of the season.

There will be a Christmas break in the Spanish top-flight between December 20-30.

