UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atletico's Costa To Miss A Month With Blood Clot

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:06 AM

Atletico's Costa to miss a month with blood clot

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has suffered a blood clot in his right leg, the club confirmed on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has suffered a blood clot in his right leg, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Costa will miss Atletico's Champions League game at home to Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday and is expected to be out for at least a month.

That would mean the 32-year-old also sitting out La Liga games against Valencia and Real Madrid in the next few weeks, as well as the last two Champions League group fixtures against Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg.

Atletico sit second in Group A after taking four points from their opening three games.

"Diego Costa underwent tests this morning that confirmed he has suffered a spontaneous deep vein thrombosis in the right leg. It is not related to trauma or previous injury," a statement from Atletico read.

Costa has just recovered from a separate muscle injury that has caused him to miss Atletico's last four matches.

Diego Simeone is already short of forwards, with Luis Suarez sidelined due to a positive test for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Moscow Salzburg Valencia From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Bayern Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

At least 41 killed as bus, truck crash in Brazil

14 seconds ago

Two ex MNAs of PPP booked for taking out illegal m ..

16 seconds ago

Begum Governor Balochistan urges stakeholders to r ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.