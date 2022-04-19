UrduPoint.com

Atletico's Felix Says He Will Miss Rest Of The Season

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Atletico's Felix says he will miss rest of the season

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Joao Felix has said he expects to be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury in Atletico Madrid's win over Espanyol on Sunday.

Felix, who was forced off at half-time at the Wanda Metropolitano, wrote on Instagram: "Unfortunately, the news is not what I was hoping and it is with deep sadness that I see myself unable to help my team in what is left of the season.

"Now I can only support Atleti from the side and work hard on my recovery to come back stronger.

" Felix's absence is a significant blow to Atletico's hopes of finishing in La Liga's top four and securing Champions League qualification.

Thomas Lemar was also taken off at half-time against Espanyol, with Atletico confirming on Monday he also has a hamstring injury.

"Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar have suffered injuries to the hamstring muscles of the left thigh," a club statement confirmed.

Atletico are fourth in La Liga, level on points with Sevilla and Barcelona, and three points ahead of Real Betis in fifth.

