ATP champion Tsitsipas out of Saint Petersburg Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :ATP finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has pulled out of the Saint Petersburg Open because he is still suffering from an injury aggravated during his plucky semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old took Djokovic to five sets and says that effort aggravated a leg injury, but that he hopes to be back in action at Vienna from October 26.

"I hope to play in Vienna, Paris and London (I just found out that I have qualified and I am so pumped to have the opportunity to defend my title)", said the 2019 Masters champion.