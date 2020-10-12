UrduPoint.com
ATP Champion Tsitsipas Out Of Saint Petersburg Open

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:58 PM

ATP champion Tsitsipas out of Saint Petersburg Open

ATP finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has pulled out of the Saint Petersburg Open because he is still suffering from an injury aggravated during his plucky semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :ATP finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has pulled out of the Saint Petersburg Open because he is still suffering from an injury aggravated during his plucky semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old took Djokovic to five sets and says that effort aggravated a leg injury, but that he hopes to be back in action at Vienna from October 26.

"I hope to play in Vienna, Paris and London (I just found out that I have qualified and I am so pumped to have the opportunity to defend my title)", said the 2019 Masters champion.

