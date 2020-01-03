ATP Cup collated results

Collated results on day one of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth

Collated results on day one of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: In Sydney Group C Belgium 3 Moldova 0 Steve Darcis (BEL) bt Alexander Cozbinov (MDV) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 David Goffin (BEL) bt Radu Albot (MDV) 6-4, 6-1 Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen (BEL) bt Radu Albot/Alexander Cozbinov (MDV) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 11-9 Bulgaria 2 Britain 1 Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Dan Evans (GBR) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 Adrian Andreev/Alexandar Lazarov (BUL) bt Jamie Murray/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (2/7), 11-9 In Brisbane Group F Canada 3 Greece 0 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) 6-1, 6-3 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7/4) Denis Shapovalov/Felix Auger (CAN) bt Petros Tsitsipas/Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) 6-2, 6-3 Australia 3 Germany 0 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) Alex de Minaur (AUS) bt Alexander Zverev (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 Chris Guccione/John Peers bt Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles (GER) 6-3, 6-4 In Perth Group D Norway 2 USA 1 Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Viktor Durasovic (NOR) 6-2, 6-2 Casper Ruud (NOR) bt John Isner (USA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 Casper Ruud/Viktor Durasovic (NOR) bt Rajeev Ram/Austin Krajicek (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 Russia 3 Italy 0 Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-5, 6-3Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3Karen Khachanov/Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Simone Bolelli/Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3.