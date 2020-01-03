UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATP Cup Collated Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:52 PM

ATP Cup collated results

Collated results on day one of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Collated results on day one of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: In Sydney Group C Belgium 3 Moldova 0 Steve Darcis (BEL) bt Alexander Cozbinov (MDV) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 David Goffin (BEL) bt Radu Albot (MDV) 6-4, 6-1 Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen (BEL) bt Radu Albot/Alexander Cozbinov (MDV) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 11-9 Bulgaria 2 Britain 1 Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Dan Evans (GBR) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 Adrian Andreev/Alexandar Lazarov (BUL) bt Jamie Murray/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (2/7), 11-9 In Brisbane Group F Canada 3 Greece 0 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) 6-1, 6-3 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7/4) Denis Shapovalov/Felix Auger (CAN) bt Petros Tsitsipas/Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) 6-2, 6-3 Australia 3 Germany 0 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) Alex de Minaur (AUS) bt Alexander Zverev (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 Chris Guccione/John Peers bt Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Miles (GER) 6-3, 6-4 In Perth Group D Norway 2 USA 1 Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Viktor Durasovic (NOR) 6-2, 6-2 Casper Ruud (NOR) bt John Isner (USA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 Casper Ruud/Viktor Durasovic (NOR) bt Rajeev Ram/Austin Krajicek (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 Russia 3 Italy 0 Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-5, 6-3Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3Karen Khachanov/Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Simone Bolelli/Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3.

Related Topics

USA Australia Russia Canada Norway Germany Brisbane Perth Sydney David Ita Salisbury Casper Italy Belgium Bulgaria Moldova Greece Event From

Recent Stories

Senior Chinese Diplomat Expresses Concerns to Pomp ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Told Lavrov US Wants De-Escalation After So ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Lawmaker Says US Strikes That Killed Soleima ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese troops return home after China-Pakistan "W ..

3 minutes ago

Over 1000 patients to get quality food at Ganga Ra ..

12 minutes ago

Senate panel for speedily completing road, rail co ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.