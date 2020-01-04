UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATP Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

ATP Cup results

Results on day two of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Saturday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin

Sydney, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day two of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Saturday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: In Sydney Group E Argentina 2 Poland 1 Guido Pella (ARG) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni (ARG) bt Hubert Hurkacz/Lubasz Kubot (POL) 6-2, 6-4 In Brisbane Group A France 2 Chile 1 Benoit Paire (FRA) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3 Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3, 7-5 Nicolas Jarry/Cristian Garin (CHI) bt Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7-5, 6-2 In Perth Group B Japan 3 Uruguay 0 Go Soeda (JPN) bt Martin Cuevas (URU) 6-1, 6-3Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-0, 6-1Toshihide Matsui/Ben McLachlan (JPN) bt Pablo Cuevas/Ariel Behar (URU) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Related Topics

France Brisbane Perth Sydney Argentina Poland Japan Chile Uruguay Event From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

CPEC's 2nd phase starts with establishment of SEZs ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate accidents

2 minutes ago

Qatar Calls on All Sides to Exercise Restraint Aft ..

3 minutes ago

India deprives minorities of basic rights: Firdous ..

25 minutes ago

540g Hashish seized, 11 arrested in Sargodha

17 minutes ago

Davis scores 46 to lead Lakers over Pelicans, Hard ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.