ATP Cup results

Sydney, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day six of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Wednesday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: In Sydney Group E Poland 2 Austria 1 Kacper Zuk (POL) bt Dennis Novak (AUT) 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Oliver Marach/Jurgen Meltzer (AUT) bt Hubert Hurkacz/Lubasz Kubot (POL) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 11-9 In Brisbane Group A Serbia 2 Chile 1 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) Novak Djokovic (SRB) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3, 6-3 Nicolas Jarry/Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Viktor Troicki/Nikola Cacic (SRB) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) In Perth Group B Spain 3 Japan 0 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Go Soeda (JPN) 6-2, 6-4 Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Rafael Nadal/Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Ben Mclachlan/Go Soeda (JPN) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 10-6afp