ATP Cup Results - Collated

ATP Cup results - collated

Collated results on day six of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Wednesday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Collated results on day six of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Wednesday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin:: In Sydney Group E Poland 2 Austria 1 Kacper Zuk (POL) bt Dennis Novak (AUT) 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Oliver Marach/Jurgen Meltzer (AUT) bt Hubert Hurkacz/Lubasz Kubot (POL) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 11-9 Argentina 3 Croatia 0 Guido Pella (ARG) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 6-2, 6-2 Maximo Gonzalez/Andre Molteni (ARG) bt Ivan Dodig/Nikola Mektic (CRO) 3-6, 6-3, 10-2 In Brisbane Group A Serbia 2 Chile 1 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) Novak Djokovic (SRB) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3, 6-3 Nicolas Jarry/Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Viktor Troicki/Nikola Cacic (SRB) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) South Africa 2 France 1 Gilles Simon (FRA) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5) Raven Klaasen/Ruan Roelofse (RSA) bt Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 6-3, 6-4 In Perth Group B Spain 3 Japan 0 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Go Soeda (JPN) 6-2, 6-4 Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 Rafael Nadal/Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Ben McLachlan/Go Soeda (JPN) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 10-6 Georgia 2 Uruguay 1 Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO) bt Franco Roncadelli (URU) 6-2, 6-1Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4Pablo Cuevas/Ariel Behar (URU) bt Aleksandre Bakshi/Alexsandre Metreveli (GEO) 6-2, 6-2

