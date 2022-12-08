UrduPoint.com

ATP Fines UK Tennis Association $1Mln For Banning Russian, Belarusian Athletes - Reports

December 08, 2022

ATP Fines UK Tennis Association $1Mln for Banning Russian, Belarusian Athletes - Reports

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the UK's national tennis governing body, has been fined $1 million by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for banning Russian and Belarusian tennis players from participating in its competitions in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022)

According to The Guardian, the ATP's fine came following the LTA's decision earlier this year not to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in a number of its events including Wimbledon, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

At the same time, the ATP also threatened the UK association with expulsion from the ATP Tour if it leaves in place the ban which prevented top Russian and Belarusian athletes such as Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka from taking part in Wimbledon this year.

In July, the ATP decided not to award points to athletes who participated in Wimbledon because of the ban.

The LTA criticized the move by the ATP, expressing its disappointment with the ATP's position amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

"The LTA is deeply disappointed with this outcome. The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government's response to that invasion," the LTA statement was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Earlier this year, the LTA was also fined $1 million by the Women's Tennis Association for the same decision.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been suspended from most international sporting competitions since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, due to logistical and political concerns.

