ATP Paris Masters Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:43 PM
ATP Paris Masters results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :ATP Paris Masters results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finals Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5)
