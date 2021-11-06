UrduPoint.com

ATP Paris Masters Results

ATP Paris Masters results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

ATP Paris Masters results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finals Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5)

