UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATP - Shanghai: Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

ATP - Shanghai: results

ATP tournament results after Tuesday's matches, here in Shanghai

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :ATP tournament results after Tuesday's matches, here in Shanghai: men's singles 1st round Lucas Pouille (FRA) bt Zhe Li (CHN) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 John Isner (USA x16) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 F lix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6 (7/5), 4-0 abandon Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-4 Matteo Berrettini (ITA x11) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-2, 6-1 John Millman (AUS) bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-3, 7-5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) bt Borna Coric (CRO x12) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) David Goffin (BEL x13) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2, 6-3 men's singles 2nd round Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x9) 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 6-1 Vasek Pospisil (CAN) bt Joo Sousa (POR) 6-3, 7-5 Fabio Fognini (ITA x10) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2)Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x15) bt Beno t Paire (FRA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Related Topics

USA Shanghai David Ita Roger Federer Shanghai Cooperation Organization Pakistan Oilfields Limited Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Abdul Hadi, Ubaid, Abdul Wahid and Mehran shine on ..

21 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

29 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey relations deepen with passage of time: ..

4 minutes ago

Russia forecasts oil price at $50: Alexander Novak ..

4 minutes ago

4-day moot on Islam, int'l humanitarian law commen ..

4 minutes ago

British Council delegation calls on Sindh Culture ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.