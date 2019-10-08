ATP - Shanghai: Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:27 PM
ATP tournament results after Tuesday's matches, here in Shanghai
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :ATP tournament results after Tuesday's matches, here in Shanghai: men's singles 1st round Lucas Pouille (FRA) bt Zhe Li (CHN) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 John Isner (USA x16) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 F lix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6 (7/5), 4-0 abandon Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-4 Matteo Berrettini (ITA x11) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-2, 6-1 John Millman (AUS) bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-3, 7-5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) bt Borna Coric (CRO x12) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) David Goffin (BEL x13) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-2, 6-3 men's singles 2nd round Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x9) 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 6-1 Vasek Pospisil (CAN) bt Joo Sousa (POR) 6-3, 7-5 Fabio Fognini (ITA x10) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2)Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x15) bt Beno t Paire (FRA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)