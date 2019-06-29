UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATP Should Have Say Over 'unfair' Wimbledon Seedings, Says Nadal

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:13 PM

ATP should have say over 'unfair' Wimbledon seedings, says Nadal

Rafael Nadal said Saturday that the ATP should have more say over the seedings at Wimbledon with the two-time champion, who was relegated a spot for this year's tournament, describing the system as "unfair."

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal said Saturday that the ATP should have more say over the seedings at Wimbledon with the two-time champion, who was relegated a spot for this year's tournament, describing the system as "unfair." The 33-year-old, who moved to within two of Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam triumphs with his 12th French Open earlier this month, said his qualms over Wimbledon organisers modifying the seedings according to grass court form rather than adhering to the world rankings, were valid as it is the only Grand Slam event to do so.

Nadal has been leap-frogged by eight-time champion Roger Federer in the seedings with the Spaniard seeded three, one below his ranking of second in the world.

He believes men's tour ruling body the ATP should use their influence that comes with giving Wimbledon 2000 ranking points to affect how they seed the players.

"I respect all the situations," said Nadal at his pre-Wimbledon press conference on Saturday.

"The stuff is about the ATP. We give two thousand points to this event.

"We let them to do whatever they want. That's something that I don't understand, because I can't create an impact, not by myself." Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 Wimbledon champion, said he was also worried the impact that altered seedings could have on the end of season rankings on players such as Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem.

Last year's beaten finalist Kevin Anderson has been seeded fourth even though he has had an injury-affected season and is ranked at eight in the world, below Zverev and French Open finalist Thiem.

"Of course, it can create an impact in the rankings at the end of the year," said Nadal, "For example for Sascha (Zverev), for Dominic.

"It is not only about grass. The season is not only on grass.

"All the players work so hard to be where they are, then arrive here, they see a possibility to be in a tougher draw because of that."

Related Topics

World Anderson Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Event All Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA result

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Shaheen strikes to restrict Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago

Quartararo in 'incredible' pole for Dutch MotoGP

2 minutes ago

Rain likely at isolated places, hot weather to gri ..

2 minutes ago

President expresses resolve to address basic socia ..

6 minutes ago

3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.