The ATP announced Thursday it was suspending the men's tennis tour for six weeks "due to escalating health and safety issues" arising from the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The ATP announced Thursday it was suspending the men's tennis tour for six weeks "due to escalating health and safety issues" arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"However we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic."