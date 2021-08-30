ATP top 20 unchanged ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic sits comfortably clear at the top of the ATP rankings going into the US Open starting Monday as he attempts to complete a calendar Grand Slam

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic sits comfortably clear at the top of the ATP rankings going into the US Open starting Monday as he attempts to complete a Calendar Grand Slam.

The top 20 remains unchanged with Daniil Medvedev ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. Sixth-ranked Dominic Thiem will not defend his title in New York due to injury.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are also missing from the tournament at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row.

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus climbed 10 places to 53 after winning his first tour-level title at the Winston-Salem Open, the only men's event in the week leading up to the US Open.

ATP rankings as of August 30: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11113 pts 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9980 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8350 4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 8240 5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7815 6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6995 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6400 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5533 9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4125 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3580 11. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3455 12. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3325 13. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3128 14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2980 15. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2828 16. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2750 17. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2555 18. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 251119. Cristian Garin (CHI) 251020. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2503