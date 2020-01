ATP-WTA Adelaide International results

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : results on day seven of the ATP-WTA Adelaide International at Memorial Drive (x denotes seed): Men's singles Final Andrey Rublev (RUS x3) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-3, 6-0 Women 's singlesFinalAshleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-2, 7-5

Recent Stories

BISP four officials of grade-17 dismissed from ser ..

Hope Probe to carry UAE Nation Brand to the Red Pl ..

Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of benefic ..

People in need of online psycho-social counselling ..

ZHO provides world-class healthcare to its student ..

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir r ..