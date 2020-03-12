UrduPoint.com
ATP-WTA Miami Open Scrapped By Miami-Dade County Mayor

Thu 12th March 2020

ATP-WTA Miami Open scrapped by Miami-Dade County Mayor

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency on Thursday over the coronavirus outbreak and began canceling mass gatherings, including the ATP and WTA Miami Open.

The hardcourt tennis tournament, one of the world's top events outside of the Grand Slams, was scheduled to begin with qualifying on March 23 and run through April 5.

The ATP and WTA earlier wiped out the combined event at Indian Wells, California, which was to have started main-draw play Thursday.

