ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Attock boys confirmed a historic win over Jhelum by 3-2 in a thrilling best of five sets final in the Rawalpindi Divisional Badminton Championship at sports Complex Liaqat Bagh, organized by District Sports Department Rawalpindi.

All four districts Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi took part in the championship.

This was the first ever win of Attock district in the history of Rawalpindi divisional badminton where Rawalpindi gone down in semifinal under a major upset by Jhelum 2-1 while Attock disposed Chakwal 2-0 to set a place for final.

The final match proved to be exciting for both teams of Attock and Jhelum as they were facing each other for the first time for the divisional title.

Players from both side struggled extraordinary as many ups and downs were seen in the initial singles and doubles matches and a time came when the battle remained 2-2 equal as both teams won one single and one double each.

Here Amir Waqas (Attock) outclassed Hamza (Jhelum) in the last deciding single by 21-5, 21-8 for a record victory for his district.

Result: 1st single: Aashan Tanweer (JH) beat Waqas Meer (ATC) 21-12, 21-16.

1st Double:Waqas Meer & Amir Waqas (ATC) beat Faisal & Hamza (JH) 18-21, 21-17, 24-22.

2nd single: M. Ibrahim (ATC) beat Kashan Tanweer (JH) 19-21, 21-7, 21-18.

2nd Double: Aashan Tanweer & Kashan Tanweer (JH) beat Ibrahim & Mohsin (ATC) 21-14, 21-16Final Deciding Single: Amir Waqas (ATC) beat Hamza (JH) 21-5, 21-8. Attock won Divisional Championship for Boys 3-2.

Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari and Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, International Badminton Coach Raziuddin Ahmad, DSO Waheed Baber, Team Manager Muhammad Asim and Ex-international badminton player from Attock Syed M Anis congratulated the players in the win.