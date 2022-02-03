UrduPoint.com

Aubameyang Hails Chance Of A Lifetime After Signing For Barcelona

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Aubameyang hails chance of a lifetime after signing for Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called joining Barcelona "the opportunity of his life" on Thursday and backed the club to regain its place among Europe's elite

Barcelona, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called joining Barcelona "the opportunity of his life" on Thursday and backed the club to regain its place among Europe's elite.

Aubameyang was officially presented at Camp Nou after his signing was confirmed on Wednesday, the 32-year-old allowed to move on a free transfer after Arsenal terminated his contract.

His deal at Barca runs until 2025 although there is a break clause in June 2023 and a buy-out clause set at 100 million euros.

"I have always dreamt of playing in La Liga," Aubameyang said.

"It's an incredible opportunity for me, it's been a dream since I was little and it's the opportunity of my life. Barca is one of the best clubs in the world and I am very happy to be here." Barcelona will hope Aubameyang can help solve the team's scoring problems this season and make the difference in their fight to finish in La Liga's top four.

Plagued by debts of more than a billion Euros and still recovering from the shock departure of Lionel Messi, Barca are no longer the force they were.

They were knocked out of this season's Champions League in the group stage and lie fifth in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

"I know that we will return to the top, little by little," Aubameyang said.

Aubameyang could make his debut at Camp Nou on Sunday in a crunch La Liga game against Atletico Madrid, who sit a point ahead of Barcelona in fourth.

But the striker is likely to be lacking sharpness. His last appearance for Arsenal came against Everton on December 6.

"I haven't played a game in a long time, but in my head it is very clear that I am ready to play and to help," said Aubameyang.

"I've talked a bit with the boss and he sees me as a number nine but if he ever needs me to play on the wing, I'm ready to play there too."Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 165 games for Arsenal but fell out with coach Mikel Arteta after a series of disciplinary issues.

"I don't think I did anything wrong," Aubameyang said. "I think (the problem) was just with him. He wasn't happy. I was calm and that's it."

Related Topics

World Europe Barcelona June December Sunday From Best Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Arsenal Coach Billion Million

Recent Stories

Japanese snowboarder Yoshika out of Beijing Games ..

Japanese snowboarder Yoshika out of Beijing Games after crash

2 minutes ago
 Walk held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Day

Walk held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Day

2 minutes ago
 German Olympic team confirms six Covid cases in Be ..

German Olympic team confirms six Covid cases in Beijing

2 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

2 minutes ago
 Empowering the disabled govt priority: Samina Arif ..

Empowering the disabled govt priority: Samina Arif Alvi

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Spokesman Disagrees With Allegations of La ..

Kremlin Spokesman Disagrees With Allegations of Lack of Order in Chechnya

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>