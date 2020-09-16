Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

UrduPoint.com
Wed 16th September 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended speculation over his Arsenal future on Tuesday as the Gunners captain signed a new three-year contract with the FA Cup holders

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended speculation over his Arsenal future on Tuesday as the Gunners captain signed a new three-year contract with the FA Cup holders.

Aubameyang's contract saga had dragged on since last season amid speculation he wanted to join a club in the Champions League.

The Gabon forward revealed he had committed his future to Arsenal in a live Instagram stream at the Emirates Stadium.

"Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing," Aubameyang said.

Arsenal confirmed the news themselves on their website in a statement that said: "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with us!"

More Stories From Sports

