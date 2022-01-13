Aubameyang Trains With Gabon At Afcon After Negative Covid-19 Test
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 04:27 PM
Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training with the Gabon squad ahead of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana after testing negative for Covid-19.
The 32-year-old -- who is out of favour at Arsenal and was stripped of the captaincy last month -- and Mario Lemina both tested positive last week and missed Gabon's opening 1-0 win over Comoros on Monday.
However, coach Patrice Neveu is isolating after testing positive according to the Gabonese football federation.
Gabon have had a troubled build-up to the biennial continental showpiece tournament.
The Gabonese government had to resolve a dispute between the players and the federation over match bonuses while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) scolded them for breaking the rules in changing hotel in Yaounde.