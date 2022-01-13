UrduPoint.com

Aubameyang Trains With Gabon At Afcon After Negative Covid-19 Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Aubameyang trains with Gabon at Afcon after negative Covid-19 test

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training with the Gabon squad ahead of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana after testing negative for Covid-19

Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training with the Gabon squad ahead of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 32-year-old -- who is out of favour at Arsenal and was stripped of the captaincy last month -- and Mario Lemina both tested positive last week and missed Gabon's opening 1-0 win over Comoros on Monday.

However, coach Patrice Neveu is isolating after testing positive according to the Gabonese football federation.

Gabon have had a troubled build-up to the biennial continental showpiece tournament.

The Gabonese government had to resolve a dispute between the players and the federation over match bonuses while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) scolded them for breaking the rules in changing hotel in Yaounde.

Related Topics

Africa Football Hotel Yaounde Comoros Ghana Gabon Government Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

NDMA responsible for Murree tragedy: IHC

NDMA responsible for Murree tragedy: IHC

15 minutes ago
 NH&MP delegation visits PSCA

NH&MP delegation visits PSCA

5 minutes ago
 EU Prepares to Send Experts to Ukraine to Support ..

EU Prepares to Send Experts to Ukraine to Support Kiev Against Cyber Attacks - B ..

5 minutes ago
 Farmer's friendly polices to ensure record product ..

Farmer's friendly polices to ensure record production of different crops: Agri M ..

6 minutes ago
 NCOC for strict implementation of NPIs to tackle O ..

NCOC for strict implementation of NPIs to tackle Omicron

6 minutes ago
 SECP consolidated 60 insurance circulars/directive ..

SECP consolidated 60 insurance circulars/directives

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.