Auction of Olympian, International hockey players for KP National Hockey League completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The auction of Olympian and international hockey players for the National Hockey League-2021 completed under the aegis of the Directorate General sports KP and Provincial Hockey Association here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Thursday.

In the auction of junior players, Asif Hanif was given Rs 65,000 by Bannu, Mohsin Hassan by Dera Ismail Khan by Rs 55,000, M Shahzeb by Hazara by Rs 50,000 and Mohibullah by Mardan of Rs. 55000, Naveed Alam Rs. 55000, Rs. 65000 to Malakand, Rizwan Ali to Hazara Rs. 70,000, Raman to Bannu Rs. 60,000, Samiullah to Malakand Rs. 90,000 thousand, Umair Sattar to Dera Ismail Khan Rs. 65,000, Abdul Hanan to Peshawar Rs. 80,000 Abdullah Ishtiaq was bought by Peshawar for Rs 80,000, Abdul Latif to Tribal for Rs 5.5 million, Afraz was bought by Tribal for Rs 60,000, Ehtesham Aslam by Kohat for Rs 55,000, Aqeel Ahmed was bought by Mardan for Rs 55,000 and Arbaaz Ahmed was bought by Kohat for Rs 55,000.

In the auction of senior players, Azfar Yaqub was given Rs. 110,000 by Kohat and Hammad was given Rs. 150,000, Junaid to Mardan Rs. 105000, Nohaiz Zahid to Peshawar, Rs. 110,000, Umar Bhatta to Hazara Rs. 105000, Abdul Waheed to Tribal Rs. 10,65000, Rana Sohail Riaz to Bannu Rs. 105000, Dera Ismail Khan to Tazleem Rs. 150,000, Waqar to Malakand Rs. 400,000, Abu Bakar Mahmood to Peshawar Rs. 200,000, Ejaz Ahmed to Dera Ismail Khan Rs. 150,000, Ali Shan to Kohat Rs. 115,000 Ghazanfar Ali was offered Rs 150,000 by Hazara, Hamza Hameed by Mardan by Rs 150,000, Moin Shakeel by Bannu by Rs 95,000 and Mubashir by Malakand by Rs 140,000.

The owner of the Peshawar Falcon, Umeer Jamal of Umair Group of Companies, bid up to 500,000 players for Peshawar Falcons and selected players for his team, including Abdul Hanan Shahid from Pakistan.

Goalkeeper Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, who represented Pakistan in the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in China, is also included in the team's camp, said Amir Jamal.

Umair said that he was trying to select the best players for his team. He said that he was satisfied with the bid and he hoped that the team of Peshawar Falcons would win the Hockey League and win the trophy.

Malakand Tigers owner Wajiul Hassan given a highest bid of Rs. 0.4 million to Mubashir Ali, a full-back represented in 2018 Australia 'Champions Trophy, Asian Games 2018, Asian Champions Trophy 2018, World Cup 2018, played Test Match vs Germany 2019, Olympic Qualifier Amsterdam 2019, Junior Team Asia Cup U16 Singapore 2013, Men's Junior Asia Cup Malaysia Sultan Johar Cup has also represented Pakistan in Malaysia.

Waqar, who is part of Malakand Tigers, is also a member of Pakistan's senior team. Test match against Germany 2019, Olympic qualifier Amsterdam 2019. Asia Cup 2016 Bangladesh and U-19.

He has represented Pakistan in Australian Championships. Naveed Alam has also been a part of this team which plays as a forward position.

He has represented Pakistan in the series against Oman, Asia Cup Bangladesh and the Australian Championship. "Fullback Samiullah was also selected for the team that is part of the Pakistan Junior team camp," Wajiha Sports Peshawar Chief Executive Wajiha Al Hassan, who bid for the Malakand Tigers, told APP that Malakand Tigers team is excellent preparation.

The players are practicing hard training and hopefully to win the Hockey League. He said that he is satisfied with the bid.

The best players have been selected and he hopes that the players will meet the expectations and perform well.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Assistant Director Account Amjad Iqbal, Account Officer Muhammad Aizaz, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Betani, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, international hockey players were present on the occasion.