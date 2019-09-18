Audit points out widespread financial irregularities in accounts of PCB for fiscal year 2017-18

Auditor General (AG) Pakistan has pointed out widespread financial irregularities in the accounts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through the audit report for the financial year 2017-18

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Auditor General (AG) Pakistan has pointed out widespread financial irregularities in the accounts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through the audit report for the financial year 2017-18.According to an audit para, five cricket teams of PSL including Islamabad United,Peshawar Zalmay ,Karachi Kings,Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandar had not paid outstanding amount over Rs 32 million under the head fixed overs.

Over Rs 16 million is payable by Islamabad United, about Rs 3 million by Peshawar Zalmay, over Rs 2.8 million by Karachi Kings, Over Rs 5.6 million by Quetta Gladiators and over Rs 3.8 million by Lahore Qalandar.As per para of audit report PCB spent a hefty amount of 550000 dollars on 3 hours production of PSL-2 final.

The agreement was made with the company which had provided these services through Anil Mohan and this company was also responsible for production of matches played between Lahore and Karachi in respect of third match of PSL.

Production charges were agreed to the tune of 114000 dollars through third party.It was disclosed in another audit para that a sum of Rs 2772000 was spent unnecessarily under hotel charges and daily allowance for watching the match by Board of governors of PSL-1 and PSL-2 in Sharja and Dubai.It was pointed out in third audit para that PCB transferred amount of over Rs 145 million illegally in bank accounts of a third party which is outside the country.

PCB also spent a sum of Rs 8325000 on unnecessary and sub standard shirts and later they distributed these shirts among themselves as a gift.