Auger-Aliassime Eases Into Rotterdam Last Eight

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Canadian titleholder Felix Auger-Aliassime eased past Gregoire Barrere to reach the Rotterdam ATP quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Montreal dispatched the last French player standing 6-4, 6-3 to set up a meeting with sixth seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2, saving all six break points he faced.

Number three seed Auger-Aliassime secured his place in the last eight on the back of a solid first service, firing nine aces.

Medvedev will be favourite to win their encounter having won all of his four meetings with the Canadian, with all but one going the distance.

"Felix is a top player. He won here last year and played amazing at the end of last year. Looking forward to a tough match and hopefully I can be at my best," said Medvedev.

On court later is the intriguing last 16 showdown between Jannik Sinner, fresh from lifting the Montpellier title last weekend, and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Waiting for the winner is three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka who beat Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Sinner beat Maxime Cressy in Montpellier but the American was undone by 33 unforced errors when falling to Australia'a Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

De Minaur, who upset second seed Andrey Rublev in straight-sets on Wednesday, plays Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semis.

The last quarter-final ticket will go to the winner of the last 16 tie between Holger Rune and Gijs Brouwer, with the winner facing home hope Tallon Griekspoor.

