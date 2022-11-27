UrduPoint.com

Auger-Aliassime Leads Canada Into Davis Cup Final Against Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 27, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Auger-Aliassime leads Canada into Davis Cup final against Australia

Málaga, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled double duty on Saturday to lead Canada into the Davis Cup final against Australia after orchestrating a 2-1 comeback win over Italy.

World number six Auger-Aliassime first defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 after Lorenzo Sonego had earlier beaten Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 in the opening rubber of the semi-final.

The 22-year-old Canadian then replaced the out-of-form Shapovalov to partner Vasek Pospisil in the decisive doubles and the gamble paid off in a 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 win over Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini.

Berrettini, ranked 16 in singles but only 827 in doubles, replaced Simone Bolelli but the late switch by skipper Filippo Volandri backfired.

On Sunday, Canada, runners-up to Spain in 2019, will attempt to win the Davis Cup for the first time when they tackle Australia who haven't played in the final since 2003 when they claimed a 28th title.

In a doubles clash which lasted two hours, the Italians were made to regret surrendering early breaks in both sets.

The Canadian duo broke decisively for 6-5 in the second set before sealing their spot in the championship match.

Earlier, Auger-Aliassime, the highest ranked singles player in Malaga this week, carved out two breaks of serve and fired 12 aces past 23rd-ranked Musetti in a comfortable win.

World number 45 Sonego had sealed victory in 3hr 14min after back-to-back double faults from 18th-ranked Shapovalov, who had won their only previous meeting in Rome earlier this year.

Shapovalov paid dearly for only converting one of 13 break points while Sonego could have wrapped up the clash in straight sets after being 5/2 ahead in the second set tiebreak.

"It was really tough to remain focussed because I lost the tiebreak in second set. But I was really positive and my captain helped me a lot to do my best to stay in the match. I enjoyed the match in the last moment," said Sonego.

Australia reached the final on Friday with a 2-1 win over last year's runners-up Croatia.

Related Topics

Australia Canada Rome Malaga Lead Spain Italy Croatia Sunday 2019 From Best

Recent Stories

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

3 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

3 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

4 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

4 hours ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

4 hours ago
 Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.