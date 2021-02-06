UrduPoint.com
Auger-Aliassime Sets Up Evans Final In Melbourne

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:22 PM

Canadian young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime powered into his seventh ATP final Saturday, setting up a clash with Britain's Dan Evans after sweeping past France's Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2

The 20-year-old, who is searching for a first title, said he was constantly improving.

"I feel like I'm being more and more mature with how I play, being more steady," he said, after making the Murray River Open decider.

"At least my feeling is that I'm able to bring more consistency through the matches and hopefully through the weeks.

"We're only in week one (of the new season). But that's really my goal this week, bring my best level every week and really do the things that are in my control really well." Evans, who had the best season of his career in 2020, climbing to a career-high 28, hasn't dropped a set so far and comfortably beat France's Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2.

"He had an impressive win today," Auger-Aliassime said of Evans.

"It shows how good he is as a player. He's been here for a very long time. He's been steady. I know he has a lot of weapons in his game." Meanwhile, Italy's Stefano Travaglia moved into a maiden ATP final after beating Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Great Ocean Road Open.

He will play 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who in November became the youngest ATP champion in 12 years when he won in Sofia.

Sinner fought past Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) to earn his chance at another crown.

